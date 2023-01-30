Four new faces join Manitoba's cabinet

Premier Heather Stefanson added four new cabinet members and reorganized several other roles during a shuffle Monday morning.

Kevin Klein, recently elected in a byelection in Kirkfield Park, becomes the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Klein is taking over from Jeff Wharton in the role.

Obby Khan becomes Minister of Sports, Culture and Heritage. He will also become minister of Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation and the minister responsible for Travel Manitoba. Khan replaces Andrew Smith in the role.

Janice Morley-Lecomte (Seine River) becomes the Minister of Mental Health and Community Wellness, taking over from Sarah Guillemard.

James Teitsma becomes the Minister of Consumer Protection, as well as the minister responsible for the Public Services Board and the Public Utilities Board. Teitsma replaces Reg Helwer, who announced he would not seek re-election this fall.

In addition to the new names, several changes to existing cabinet ministers were also made.

Cliff Cullen will remain as deputy premier and will take over as Finance Minister. Cullen, who announced he will be stepping down at the end of his term, is taking over the finance portfolio from Cameron Friesen, who announced he would be seeking the Conservative Party nomination for the federal Portage-Lisgar riding.

Eileen Clarke returns to her previous role as Minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations. The role has been held by Alan Lagimodiere since 2021 after Clarke resigned from cabinet in the wake of controversial comments by Premier Brian Pallister.

Wharton, Guillemard and Smith remain in cabinet but with new roles. Wharton is the new Minister of Economic Development, Investment and Trade. Smith is now the Municipal Relations Minister and will still be responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Commission. Guillemard is now the Minister of Advanced Education and Training.

Jon Reyes has been named Minister of Labour and Immigration.

The next session of the Manitoba Legislature begins March 1, while the provincial election expected to take place on Oct. 3.