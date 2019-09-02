Four people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a hotel in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a room at a hotel in the 3300 block of Portage Avenue.

Police said two men were asleep in their room when a woman they knew knocked at the front door and was let in. At that time, three other suspects, including two men armed with a gun and two machetes also went into the room.

The gun was pointed at the victims while the suspects stole property from the room. Afterwards, both victims were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The four suspects then took off in a stolen car and took gas from a station in the 100 block of Keewatin Street.

Around 10:30 a.m., police spotted the stolen vehicle parked in the area of Aikins Street and Burrows Avenue.

Two women were taken into custody in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue, and police seized a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

Two men tried run away and were taken into custody nearby. Police then also seized five grams of meth, .22 calibre ammunition and a knife. Police also found a small amount of property that was stolen from the hotel room.

Winnipeg police’s major crime unit continued the investigation and searched the stolen vehicle. Officers recovered property that had been taken from a vehicle in the Heritage Park area between August 29 and 30. Police believe the vehicle was stolen from the Fort Richmond area on August 30.

Tyrell George Dumas,22, Blaine Thadeus Harper, 22, Hailey Vanessa Lynn Regent, 21, and Kayla Marie Ednie, 23, are all being charged with two counts of armed robbery using a firearm and other theft and firearm related offences.

The suspects were detained in custody. None of the allegations have been tested in court.