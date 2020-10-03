WINNIPEG -- RCMP arrested four suspects after they allegedly robbed a house and threatened the residents with a gun.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a home in Norway House on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. because a man armed with what appeared to be a handgun was threatening the residents inside.

RCMP said once officers arrived, they found a robbery had taken place and multiple suspects left in a vehicle.

Other officers, who were responding to the scene, noticed the suspect vehicle on Provincial Road 373 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The officers confirmed that the driver matched the description of one of the suspects.

Mounties searched the vehicle and found brass knuckles and a BB handgun. All four people in the vehicle were arrested on scene.

The 38-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female passenger, both from Norway House, are facing charges of:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

A 32-year-old female from Norway House is facing a number of charges, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Carrying a concealed weapon

Breaking and entering

Robbery

Possession of property obtained by crime

Fail to comply with an undertaking x 2

A 38-year-old male from Winnipeg is also facing a number of charges, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Uttering threats

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to comply with Prohibition Order

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been proven in court.

Norway House is about 465 kilometres north of Winnipeg and is located 30 kilometres away from the top of Lake Winnipeg.