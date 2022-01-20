Four people, including baby, found dead near Canada-U.S. border: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say the bodies of four people, including a baby, have been found near the Canada-U.S. border.

Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said on Wednesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had apprehended a group of people who had crossed into the U.S. from Canada near Emerson. RCMP said one of the people apprehended had items that were meant for an infant, though there was no infant in the group.

RCMP received this information shortly after 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, and began searching the area.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP said officers found the bodies of three people on the Canadian side of the border about 10 kilometres east of Emerson.

MacLatchy said the bodies included an adult man and woman, and an infant. A fourth body, a boy believed to be in his mid-teens, was found a short while later, she said.

RCMP said all four bodies were found about 40 feet from the border.

"At this very early stage of the investigation, it appears that they all died due to exposure to the cold weather," RCMP said in a news release. "Work is underway to identify the victims and an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death."

RCMP said a search of the area continued throughout the evening on Wednesday. As of Thursday, RCMP said no other victims have been found.

This is a developing story. More to come