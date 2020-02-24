WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon sent four people to hospital.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 236 between road 81N and road 82N around 1:15 p.m.

RCMP said when officers arrived they found an injured man in a red SUV in the southbound lane of Highway 236. The 74-year-old from the Teulon area was taken to hospital in unstable condition with significant injuries, but he is now in hospital in stable condition.

Officers also located a white SUV in the west side ditch of Highway 236. There were three people inside the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, a seven-year-old girl, and a six-year-old girl.

The 52-year-old woman and the six-year-old girl suffered significant injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition. The seven-year-old girl also suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to hospital in unstable condition. All three are now in stable condition in hospital.

Investigators say the initial investigation determined the driver of the white SUV was driving southbound and the driver of the red SUV was driving northbound on Highway 236 when they collided head-on.

RCMP said both vehicles have significant damage and it's believed road conditions played a factor in the crash.