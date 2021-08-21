WINNIPEG -- Four people are dead following a head-on crash on the Perimeter Highway early Saturday morning.

Mounties were called to the crash on the Perimeter Highway about one kilometre west of St. Anne's Road around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said a 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg had been driving west in the eastbound lane of the Perimeter Highway when it crashed head-on with a minivan.

The woman, along with all three people in the minivan – a 26-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger, both from Steinbach, as well as a 63-year-old woman from Germany – were all killed in the crash.

RCMP is investigating, and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call RCMP officers at 204-984-6913.

This is a developing story. More to come.