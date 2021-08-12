WINNIPEG -- Four people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after an explosion and fire at a home in Winnipeg’s North End.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the incident in the 600 block of Redwood at 11:25 p.m. When they got to the scene, firefighters found both a fire and signs that an explosion had taken place.

Crews attacked the fire from inside the home and had it under control just before 12:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Everyone inside the house got out before crews arrived. Paramedics assessed four people, who were then taken to the hospital. Three of these individuals were in stable condition and one was in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated, but the initial investigation shows it may have started due to the ignition of a gas leak.

There are no damage estimates at this time.