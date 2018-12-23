

CTV Winnipeg





A pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee on Saturday, hitting a telephone pole and trapping all four passengers inside.

Manitoba RCMP say a 36-year-old woman from Springfield was at the wheel when the crash happened around 2 p.m.

Once officials freed them, all four people were taken to hospital, with one person in serious condition.

The others were treated for minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision, adding the highway was slippery and covered with snow at the time.

Carman RCMP continues to investigate.