Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings

A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) got the call around 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Portage Avenue for the report of several youths being stabbed.

Special Duty officers found three 14-year-old male victims and one 13-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers provided emergency medical care to two of the 14-year-olds using tourniquets. Both were rushed to hospital to be treated, while the third 14-year-old victim and the 13-year-old were treated at the scene. A lone male suspect fled before police arrived.

A short time later, police tracked down the suspect in the 200 block of Queen Street. He was arrested, and a weapon was seized as evidence.

Investigators believe the suspect tried to rob one of the victims and then attacked them when he was unsuccessful. In addition to the stabbing incident, the suspect has been connected to a string of violent pizza delivery robberies and vandalism.

In March, police say the suspect spray painted two garages in the St. Boniface area. Last month, the suspect was allegedly involved in three separate robberies of pizza delivery drivers on Apr. 25, 26, and 29.

Police said the suspect did not know the stabbing victims. Investigators believe the incidents to be random.

A 16-year-old male from Winnipeg faces multiple weapons and assault-related charges.

He remains behind bars.