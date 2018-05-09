A fourth Winnipeg mayoral candidate has emerged.

Umar Hayat has registered to run for mayor.

The 40-year-old said he's a real estate investor in the stock market and was also an agent in the past. Hayat also said he once owned a security company.

Former city bus driver Don Woodstock, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk and former Morden Mayor Doug Wilson have also registered.

Mayor Brian Bowman has declared his intention to run for re-election.