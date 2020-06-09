WINNIPEG -- The province announced Tuesday afternoon that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is the fourth consecutive day of no new cases, leaving the total in the province at 300.

There are currently eight active cases and 285 people are listed as recovered. None of those eight cases are in hospital.

There have been seven deaths in the province from COVID-19.

There were 497 tests performed on Monday, which brings the total to 50,008 since early February.

Health officials said changes are coming to testing sites in Winnipeg, which will take effect on Wednesday.

The drive-thru MPI Service Centres at 1284 Main St. and St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Thunderbird House site is going to be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two testing sites are closing down permanently. Sgt. Tommy Prince Place and the MPI Service Centre near Bison Drive will shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday.