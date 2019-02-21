

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said they arrested a fourth suspect following the death of an 18-year-old male in Nelson House, Man.

Police said they were called at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, and found the male dead at the scene.

Officers with the RCMP’s major crimes unit and forensic investigators are assisting with the investigation, RCMP said.

On Feb. 23 the Mounties charged Nelson House’s Patrick Linklater, 27, and Gerald Lee Spence, 23, with first degree murder.

On Feb. 24 Nelson House’s Russel Sinclair, 31, was arrested. He has also been charged with first degree murder.

On March 2, RCMP arrested Waylon McKay for first degree murder.

Nelson House is located in northern Manitoba, about an hour west of Thompson.