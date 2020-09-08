WINNIPEG -- Brandon police officers have arrested a fourth suspect after a group of people yelled racial slurs and attacked a Black man at a skate park on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The incident took place at a skate park in the 900 block of Princess Avenue in Brandon, Man. According to police, a group of five people – one man and four women – yelled racial slurs at the victim.

Officers allege a fight broke out and the group kicked and punched the man, who tried to defend himself by holding down one of the suspects. Police say the man was then stabbed five times in the side of his abdomen.

Police note the suspect with the knife slashed the tires on the victim’s car before the stabbing.

A citizen brought the man to the hospital, where emergency surgery was performed. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Police obtained video footage of the fight from witnesses who filmed the incident.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported police arrested three suspects: a 23-year-old woman from Brandon; a 20-year-old woman from Sioux Valley, Man.; and a 21-year-old woman from Brandon.

On Monday, Sept. 7, officers arrested Annie Huntinghawk, 60, in connection with the incident. She appeared in court on Monday afternoon and is now in custody.

She has been charged with one count of assault and one count of public incitement of hatred.

None of the charges have been tested in court

Officers continue to search for one more suspect – Steven Huntinghawk, 46.