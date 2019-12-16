WINNIPEG -- Filling your family’s winter holiday break with fun things to do will be a little easier on the wallet, thanks to the Assiniboine Park Zoo, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Children ages 11 and under will again receive free daytime admission from Dec. 21 until Jan. 5, 2020, while the CMHR is offering free admission to kids 12 and under over the same time period.

In a news release, Laura Cabak of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy says there’s still plenty to see when you visit the Zoo in winter.

“Many of our animals, like polar bears, wolves, Amur tigers and snow leopards, are perfectly adapted to thrive in our Winnipeg winters, making it a great time to visit them at the Zoo.

The winter break promotion applies only during the day and is not applicable to the nighttime Zoo Lights Festival, which is a separate after-hours ticketed event.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

The Park Café is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the

Pavilion is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All the attractions listed above are closed Christmas Day.

The Zoo will be closed for maintenance Jan. 6 to 12, 2020.

More information is available on the Assiniboine Park Zoo website.

The CMHR said over the holidays, it will screen animated films from the National Film Board on the theme of children’s rights on weekdays starting Dec. 26.

It said visitors will be able to take part in family-friendly activities, including one encouraging kids to “see themselves as superhuman rights defenders.”

The museum will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25, then will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Free admission will be extended to all visitors on Jan. 3, and discounted, $5 admission will be available between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 for the museum’s Friday Night Rights program.

It will also closed for maintenance after the holidays, between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, 2020.