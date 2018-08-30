

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is offering free entry to provincial parks over the upcoming Labour Day long weekend.

“Free park entry weekends provide an opportunity for all Manitobans to make the trip into one of our beautiful provincial parks and take a moment to enjoy nature,” said Minister of Sustainable Development Rochelle Squires in a news release.

Between Aug. 31 and Sept 3., park vehicle permits aren’t required at provincial parks, but regular camping fees do apply.

There will also be a variety of programming happening at the parks throughout the long weekend that include a guided night hike at Grand Beach Provincial Park, a skink safari at Spruce Provincial Park and a presentation on Manitoba wild cats at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Campers can continue to use several provincial park campsites, cabins and yurts into the fall.