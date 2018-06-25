

CTV Winnipeg





The city has reached a deal with an internet service provider to provide free internet access at arenas, pools and libraries.

More than 130 civic facilities will offer Wi-Fi, thanks to an agreement with Shaw Communications Inc.

Previously, only Shaw customers could connect to Wi-Fi, first made available in city facilities in 2013.

To use the Wi-Fi, users should select the “ShawGuest” network name, open an internet browser and accept terms of use.