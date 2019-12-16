WINNIPEG -- Filling your family’s winter holiday break with fun things to do will be a little easier on the wallet, thanks to the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Children ages 11 and under will again receive free daytime admission from Dec. 21 until Jan. 5, 2020.

In a news release, Laura Cabak of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy says there’s still plenty to see when you visit the Zoo in winter.

“Many of our animals, like polar bears, wolves, Amur tigers and snow leopards, are perfectly adapted to thrive in our Winnipeg winters, making it a great time to visit them at the Zoo.

The winter break promotion applies only during the day and is not applicable to the nighttime Zoo Lights Festival, which is a separate after-hours ticketed event.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

The Park Café is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the

Pavilion is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All the attractions listed above are closed Christmas Day.

The Zoo will be closed for maintenance Jan. 6 to 12, 2020.

More information is available on the Assiniboine Park Zoo website.