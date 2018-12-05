After a large hike, a freeze is likely coming for Winnipeg bus fares.

Mayor Brian Bowman wants to keep bus fares at 2018 levels for 2019.

The city increased fares by 25 cents after the province ended a 50-50 funding deal.

But last week transit reported a $7.9 million dollar surplus.

“Council made the very difficult decision last year to raise transit fares to help cover a projected revenue shortfall in transit, a department that is now projecting a year end surplus in the millions and that’s in the midst of conducting a comprehensive operational review,” said Bowman

Transit has said ridership, which had been in decline, actually stabilized this year.