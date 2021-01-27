WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Southern Manitoba on Wednesday.

According to the weather agency, Manitobans should expect extremely cold wind chills of -40 or colder.

It noted that the frigid temperatures are due to an Arctic ridge of high pressure, which will bring temperatures in the -30s as well as winds of 10 km/h to 15 k/h.

Environment Canada notes there will be some moderation later in the morning, but the wind chills could come back one last time on Wednesday into Thursday morning over sections of the Interlake and eastern Manitoba.

The following communities are under an extreme cold warning:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern;

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki;

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls;

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne;

City of Winnipeg;

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis;

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach;

Grand Rapids, Waterhen;

Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou;

Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park;

Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park;

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris;

Poplar River;

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman;

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands;

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Park;

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone;

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer;

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest;

Virden, Souris; and

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

Environment Canada notes that cold weather puts everyone at risk, especially young children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outside and those without proper shelter.

It reminds people to cover up, because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

The weather agency also notes that if it’s too cold for people to be outside, then it’s also too cold for pets.