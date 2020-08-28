Advertisement
Friday morning fire causes traffic disruptions in Winnipeg
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 5:56AM CST
Crews on scene of the fire early Friday morning.
WINNIPEG -- A Friday morning fire on McDermot Avenue in Winnipeg has caused traffic disruptions in the area.
Winnipeg police said the fire is an empty house in the 500 block of McDermot, near Juno Street. Fire crews were called to the fire just before 1 a.m.
Officers noted the incident will disrupt traffic on McDermot from Isabel to Sherbrook Streets.
No one was hurt in the fire.