WINNIPEG -- A Friday morning fire on McDermot Avenue in Winnipeg has caused traffic disruptions in the area.

Winnipeg police said the fire is an empty house in the 500 block of McDermot, near Juno Street. Fire crews were called to the fire just before 1 a.m.

Officers noted the incident will disrupt traffic on McDermot from Isabel to Sherbrook Streets.

No one was hurt in the fire.