Friday morning fire near St. Norbert damages house, causes road closures

An early morning house fire near St. Norbert on Friday has left the home with severe damage and caused road closures in the area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at a two-storey house in the 100 block of Turnbull Drive just before 5 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews launched an exterior attack due to safety concerns, using aerial ladders and hand lines.

Crews also had to use a water tanker to bring water to the scene, because the house is outside the City of Winnipeg water district.

The Ritchot Fire Department brought an additional water tanker after Winnipeg firefighters contacted Provincial 911 to ask for more water tanker support.

Four people inside the home got out before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period to fight the fire.

The City of Winnipeg noted there are road closures in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

The house sustained extensive damage to its roof and floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.