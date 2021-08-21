WINNIPEG -- A downpour of rain in Winnipeg on Friday brought more than 60 mm of precipitation – breaking a decades-old record.

Rainfall warnings and watches in Manitoba have been lifted across the province.

According to Environment Canada, Winnipeg recorded 65.7 mm of precipitation on Friday.

The previous record for the greatest rainfall on Aug. 20, was set in 1983 when Winnipeg saw 47.2 mm of rain.

This is a developing story. More to come.