Frigid weather forcing some Manitoba schools to stay closed Wednesday
With parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings Wednesday, February 2nd, a number of school divisions in the province are canceling buses and/or classes.
- Borderland School Division - schools closed
- Evergreen School Division - schools closed
- Prairie Rose School Division - buses cancelled. Community schools are open. Student attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required, Hutterian Colony School sites are closed
- Seine River School Division - schools closed, staff are to report if it is safe to do so
- Sunrise School Division: All schools closed
- Interlake School Division - closed
- Lord Selkirk School Division - schools closed, staff to report
- Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine - Aurèle Lemoine, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Georges, Jours de Plaine, École régionale Notre-Dame, École Saint-Joachim, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard,Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Noël-Ritchot, Pointe des Chênes. Gabrielle-Roy all closed, bus cancelled for École La Source in Shilo
- Rolling River School Division - buses cancelled
- Red River Valley School Division - schools closed, staff staff not expected to report
- Hanover School Division - schools closed, staff to work from home
- Sagkeeng First Nation - all three schools closed
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest and charge two people involved with convoy protests
Crowds are thinning on Parliament Hill, but a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest neared the end of a fourth day in Ottawa, despite condemnations, calls to go home, and arrests.
Winter storm alerts for Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes: Environment Canada
Five different provinces are about to get hit with a multi-day winter storm this week, with some areas expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow.
Climate change contributes to poorer mental health: study
Concerns and anxiety over climate change are increasingly becoming mental health issues that affect people's everyday lives, a theory researchers say is supported by a new study showing the impact of record-breaking heatwaves in B.C. last summer.
COVID-19 Omicron cases peak, experts say, but path ahead uncertain
The Omicron wave appears to be cresting across the country, but it's difficult to predict what's next for the pandemic, experts say.
Poulin, Hamelin named Canada's flag-bearers for Beijing 2022
Women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's opening ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics
Kenney calls trucker blockade at U.S. border 'unlawful,' RCMP taking action
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
Assembling the dead: 500-year-old human spines threaded onto posts found in Peru
Archeologists working on a dig in Chincha Valley, Peru have found nearly 200 human spines threaded onto reed posts dating from the end of the Incan Empire.
Erin O'Toole learns if his caucus wants to keep him as Conservative party leader
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will learn Wednesday if he gets to keep his job, and party members will find out if they will be asked to select a new leader for the third time in just over six years.
Regina
-
Sask. cleaning up after blizzard roars through province
Saskatchewan highways affected by an overnight blizzard have reopened, as conditions improved on Tuesday afternoon.
-
661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370
Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
-
'Disoriented' man reported missing in blizzard after tractor stuck in snow: RCMP
Weyburn RCMP is searching for a man who went missing on Monday night, after he reportedly became disoriented during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
Saskatoon
-
'Really shaken up': Saskatoon area communities offer refuge for drivers caught in blizzard
As a fierce winter storm system brought Saskatoon area highways to a standstill, communities outside the city served as a refuge for stranded drivers.
-
Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse fires 5 senior staff, says change won't affect services
Less than a month after its executive director was placed on leave, five members of the senior leadership team at Lighthouse Supported Living have been let go.
Northern Ontario
-
Police arrest and charge two people involved with convoy protests
Crowds are thinning on Parliament Hill, but a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest neared the end of a fourth day in Ottawa, despite condemnations, calls to go home, and arrests.
-
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust race remarks
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of 'The View' because of what the head of ABC News called her 'wrong and hurtful comments' about Jews and the Holocaust.
-
Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise, study says, despite potential health harms
More and more adults in the U.S. are taking over-the-counter melatonin to get to sleep, and some of them may be using it at dangerously high levels, a new study has found.
Edmonton
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
Police arrest and charge two people involved with convoy protests
Crowds are thinning on Parliament Hill, but a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest neared the end of a fourth day in Ottawa, despite condemnations, calls to go home, and arrests.
Toronto
-
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
-
Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade back on, organizers say
Organizers of Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade say they intend to have it go ahead this March, after it became one of the first major public events to be cancelled in the city as the coronavirus pandemic took hold two years ago.
-
Ontario family forced to pay $32,900 bill because of travel insurance confusion
An Ontario couple said they were shocked after learning they’re on the hook for a $32,900 because of a rule they didn't know existed.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
'Dreams do come true:' Tsuut'ina Nation man turned childhood dream into a reality
DerRic Starlight grew up watching the 1980s classic Fraggle Rock, and dreamed that one day, he would become a star on the show.
Montreal
-
The story of Fred Christie, a Black Montrealer whose report of discrimination has long been forgotten
In 1939, a Supreme Court judgment laid out an important chapter of Montreal history in minute detail.
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Heavy snowfall expected to hit Greater Montreal area
Snowfall amounts up to 15 centimetres are expected to hit parts of southern Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Freedom Convoy' protesters say they won't leave until COVID-19 mandates end
Trucks will remain on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa for yet another day as a core group of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators keep parts of the city shut down.
-
Ottawa police arrest two people in ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests
Ottawa police say they have arrested and charged two people in relation to the ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstrations that are causing gridlock and massive disruptions in the city’s downtown core.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall to remain closed until Feb. 6 amid convoy protest
The CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6, a statement from the mall says.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Anti-racism educator target of online threats after 'Freedom Convoy' post
A local anti-racism educator and yoga studio owner says she has been forced to temporarily close her business after becoming the target of violent and racist online harassment following a post about the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Vancouver
-
British Columbians turn to social media to find pharmacies with rapid tests
Just hours after Wilson Pharmacy in Port Coquitlam, B.C., got a new order of at-home rapid test kits, the shipment was already gone.
-
Indigenous-led group taking next step in possible Olympic bid to bring 2030 Games to B.C.
The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees have now signed on to an Indigenous-led group considering an effort to bring the Winter Olympics and Paralympics back to British Columbia in 2030.
-
'I feel more agile': John Horgan jokes about weight loss at first appearance since finishing cancer treatment
B.C. Premier John Horgan cracked jokes Tuesday during his first public appearance since completing radiation treatment for throat cancer.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports no new COVID deaths as hospitalizations soar
The B.C. Ministry of Health says no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
-
Environment Canada warns up to 5cm of snow possible on Malahat, East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of potential snowfall in two regions of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
-
'It couldn't be stopped': Seniors rebuilding after fire destroys Vancouver Island home
Two seniors are working to put their lives back together after their, B.C. pioneer home was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 14.