Frigid weather forcing some Manitoba schools to stay closed Wednesday

An empty school classroom is pictured. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde) An empty school classroom is pictured. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Climate change contributes to poorer mental health: study

Concerns and anxiety over climate change are increasingly becoming mental health issues that affect people's everyday lives, a theory researchers say is supported by a new study showing the impact of record-breaking heatwaves in B.C. last summer.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island