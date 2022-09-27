From arts and Winnipeg's history to homelessness and transit, mayoral candidates share their plans
Several candidates for the upcoming mayoral election were once again making announcements Tuesday about what they would do if they win the mayor's seat.
For a second straight day, Jenny Motkaluk was out sharing her campaign promises, this time focusing on the arts scene in the city.
She said if she becomes mayor, she will restore funding to support the Winnipeg Arts Council, while also guaranteeing annual funding increases.
"Winnipeg is a great city. It's made great by the people that choose to call it home. We have a brilliant, hardworking creative class and cultural sector that supports good jobs, good careers, tourism and reflects our City to the rest of Canada and the outside world. Museums, plays, art galleries, performances, these are the things that build our sense of community," she said in a news release.
Motkaluk said the funding for the arts council was reduced by 10 per cent in 2020 as part of the annual budget.
She said no matter the size of the gallery or concert or art installation, it helps make Winnipeg a better place to live.
"By prioritizing small budget items like this, I am showing that as Mayor we will value the arts just as much as Winnipeggers do. The money that was cut from the Arts Council is like a rounding error in the City Budget."
Kevin Klein shared an announcement focused on the homeless situation in Winnipeg. He said this is a crisis that needs to be dealt with immediately.
He said if elected mayor, he would call on all levels of government, including Indigenous leaders, to work together to address the issue.
"First, we must act before winter hits. As Mayor, we will purchase accommodation trailers which can be used to house people, this is an immediate action I will take," he said in a news release.
He said he would provide city land for the trailers, ask the federal government for funding, ask the provincial government to provide staff to make it successful and he would also work to expand the Alternative Response to Citizens in Crisis program that is in partnership with Winnipeg police.
Looking at the long-term solutions, he said he would prioritize approvals for building permits and access to land for affordable and rent-geared-to-income housing. He said this would be part of a five-year plan.
"I will also work with non-profits and prioritize permits for occupancy and building to allow them to house people as quickly as is safe to do so. I will reduce or eliminate property tax for non-profits and require that the savings be used to deliver services with measurable outcomes to create an environment for success for participants in their programs to move along the housing spectrum."
Robert Falcon Ouellette has his sights set on making a better transit system for Winnipeggers.
"That's our goal – to deliver a transit experience that Winnipeg will prefer to driving," he said in a news release.
He said he would work with council, Winnipeg Transit and the Amalgamated Transit Union to make transit safe, clean, convenient and affordable.
For the safety aspect, he said he would create a zero-tolerance policy for passengers who are disruptive, violent and show dangerous behaviours. He added people who continue to show problems would be banned.
He would also work to have a Transit Security Program that would hire transit peace officers and train them on how to handle and de-escalate situations. He would also hire security guards to ride problem routes in the short-term.
For convenience and affordability, Ouellette said he would work to build routes that focus on demand and have more buses more frequently, he would also look at removing fares for rides downtown to help people who rely on the service.
He also would make it possible for people to pay for their fares using their debit, credit card or phone options.
He would work to have kids 17 and under ride free, saying it would save money for families. Ouellette would also introduce a "buck-a-ride" program, saying it would save people money and also encourage others to start using transit.
"While detailed Transit numbers are hard to come by, there would be an estimated decrease in revenue of 20 per cent or $12 million from the fare change but would expect this decrease to be made up by an increase in ridership at the new buck-a-ride fare."
Lastly, Glen Murray is hoping to revitalize one of Winnipeg's well-known buildings.
He said Thunderbird House, which was designed by an Indigenous architect, is one of Winnipeg's most iconic buildings but it is currently fenced, padlocked, and derelict.
"It is shocking and unacceptable, and a symbol of systemic racism that still remains in our society. We should all be ashamed that it has not been treated with the same reverence and respect as Winnipeg's other social and cultural institutions," he said in a news release.
Murray said the time is now to restore Thunderbird House and he plans to work with Indigenous leaders and all levels of government to fix it.
"I am committed to working with Indigenous Peoples to build a bold new partnership – it's time we all sat down together to get the job done."
