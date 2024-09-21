From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
It has been said that knowledge of languages is the doorway to wisdom.
Still, it is hard to feel terribly wise when using our modern-day language, so rife with slang from rizz to skibidi to drip.
While these terms may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
“I don’t think you can possibly talk about language without slang being a part of it,” said Nicole Rosen, head of the University of Manitoba’s linguistics department.
“As long as there's been language, there's been slang.”
So what’s behind these dialectical developments?
Historical linguistics presents a few clues, Rosen said, showing how the meaning of different words can evolve or even switch completely.
“For example, in the ‘80s, it was gnarly. Gnarly actually is like gnarled wood, right? Or it's a negative thing, but it could mean really good, too” she said.
“These different meanings coexist in language right at the same time and with different people, they mean different things.”
Nicole Rosen, head of the University of Manitoba's linguistics department, is shown in an undated photo. (University of Manitoba)
Young people are at the forefront of much change, Rosen said, so it is only natural they commonly lead the way in evolving our language.
Like the way you dress, slang can be a way of showing solidarity with a group or distinguishing yourself from the establishment, be it parents or teachers or the generalized, oh-so-maligned ‘Man.’
Slang can also signal to older generations that a societal change is afoot, Rosen said.
“Older people in general don't like when things are changed, and they don’t like feeling like they're not at the forefront anymore,” she said.
“They might not like the fashions, you might not like the music, you might not like the speech - these are all interrelated in terms of societal changes.”
While we of the non-Gen-Z population may shake our Gen X or Boomer fists when we hear about brat summer, cap, or sus, we too left our semiotic stamp on language.
Here are a few pieces of slang or turns of phrases from generations past, neither gone nor forgotten thanks to Green’s Dictionary of Slang.
1950s
Daddy-o - noun
Though this particularly dated piece of slang gained popularity in the ‘50s, its origins were first recorded in the 1910s,
According to Green’s Dictionary of Slang, daddy-o is a familiar term of address between men. It gained traction with the African American jazz culture of the 1950s and was then adopted by the largely white beatnik set.
Greaser – noun
Before a leather-clad, oil-slicked Danny Zuko gyrated onto stages and screens in the ‘70s, greaser referred to a certain type of motorcycle-riding teen or man, his hair larded with Brylcreem to give it an oily sheen.
Left to right: Olivia Newton-John (as Sandy Olsson) and John Travolta (as Danny Zuko) in "Grease." (Paramount Pictures)
1960s
Dig it – slang phrase
Another byproduct of African American jazz musicians, to dig something in the ‘60s meant to like, enjoy or understand it.
Can you dig it?
Outta sight – slang phrase
According to Green’s Dictionary of Slang, this has some serious literary roots dating back to the 1890s and was used four times in Stephen Crane’s novel “Maggie: A Girl of the Streets,” becoming Bowery slang for astonishingly excellent.
For unknown reasons, hippies and teens in the ‘60s started using the term to refer to something as beyond comparison or superior.
People parade up and down the streets of the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco on April 3, 1967. (AP / Robert W. Klein)
1970s
Jive turkey – noun
Having nothing to do with Thanksgiving, jive turkey was used in the ‘70s to refer to someone as an insincere, deceitful, or dishonest person. According to Green, it first showed up in the African American lexicon and caught on.
Threads – noun
A slang term for clothes. When used by the disco set, it likely referred to bell bottoms, platforms, and love beads.
1980s
Gag me with a spoon! – slang phrase
We have officially entered the age of the Valley Girl.
This particularly vivid turn-of-phrase was committed to music in Frank Zappa’s 1982 hit “Valley Girl”, where a teenage girl exclaimed “It’s like totally disgusting. I’m like so sure. It’s like barf me out. Gag me with a spoon!”
According to Rosen, ‘80s slang is a distinct product of its time.
“It was a time of fun and excess and things like that,” she said.
“I think it kind of reflects the ‘80s. It was a time of wealth and abundance. I think that every generation sort of has that.”
Frank Zappa in Toronto, 1977 (Jean-Luc/ Wikipedia)
Gnarly – adjective
Valley Girls weren’t the only demographic to shape the lexicon in the ‘80s. The surfers had their say, too.
According to Green, gnarly was popularized in the film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” by Spicoli and his surfer gang, and was used to reference something bizarre, frightening, or even amazing.
As Rosen noted, its actual origins reach back to the 1840s to refer to a dry and gnarly log of mountain ash, making its evolution to the California beach bum crowd a particular head-scratcher.
1990s
Booyah – Slang expression
An exclamation of excitement and joy, its roots are a bit unclear. It could come from the name of a kind of strew, a Navy SEALs battle cry, or from the West Coast rap scene in songs like Dr. Dre’s “187”.
It also gained footholds in sports, thanks in large part to ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott, who used the phrase exuberantly in his broadcasts, even leading to a Saturday Night Live sketch parody.
Sportscaster Stuart Scott accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance, at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, July 16, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Talk to the hand – Slang expression
Often accompanied by the palm of the hand in front of the face of the person on the receiving end of this quintessentially ‘90s quip, it is meant to tell someone to be quiet, shut up, or that they don’t want to hear it.
2000s
Bling Bling - Noun
This repetitive repartee finds its roots in hip hop and rap, and is slang for someone’s showy or ostentatious jewelry.
Chillax - Verb
A hybrid of chill and relax, Green’s Dictionary of Slang finds its earliest roots in 2000.
This is the word to use if your friend’s upset "and you want to get them to chill out and relax,” the dictionary reads.
Simply reading the definition transports you back to Y2K.
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Bill Richardson holds up a 9/9/99 sign with Bonneville Power Administration administrator Judi Johansen as the clocks hit midnight during a Y2K drill. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
2010s
Bae – Noun
A boyfriend, girlfriend, or romantic or sexual partner. Bae is said to be an acronym for ‘before anyone else.’
Its origins are a bit unclear, but Green tracks it back to a popular meme that trended in 2014.
Catfish – Verb
The term comes from a documentary and ensuing television show of the same name by Henry Joost and Ariel Shulman, following a young man’s quest to unmask the true identity of the person he’s been corresponding with online.
Today, it means a promise or claim that turns out to be false.
A still from the 2010 documentary "Catfish". (Universal Pictures)
2020s
Rizz - Adjective
Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to "rizz up," or chat someone up.
Bussin' - Adjective
A catch-all word to define anything that's really good - bussin' is not exactly new.
It was added to Urban Dictionary back in 2017.
A more formal explainer can be found through Merriam-Webster, which defines bussin' as "extremely good" or "excellent."
As for its usage?
"Those McDonald's fries do be bussin', though."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
Top Hezbollah commanders among 31 people killed is Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb has risen to 31, including seven women and three children, Lebanon's health minister said on Saturday.
Housing support for adult children with severe autism is 'absolutely absurd,' say parents
Looking after an adult with severe autism can be a full-time job. Ask any parent who has a child severely affected by autism spectrum disorder – it’s a job that can get more difficult as the child becomes an adult.
Is the price of your morning coffee on the rise?
It is not a great time to be a coffee drinker. In general, coffee bean prices are the highest they've been in more than a decade.
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Woman shot by B.C. police was Colombian refugee with young daughter, advocate says
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
Andre De Grasse soaking in the moment, enjoying reception after Olympic gold in Paris
Andre De Grasse, fresh off of winning Olympic gold in the 4x100-metre rally in Paris 2024, has been in Toronto for the latest few weeks as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Kamala Harris tells Oprah any intruder to her home is 'getting shot'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday issued a warning to any potential home intruder: 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
-
Regina police respond to collision involving motorcycle
Regina police are responding to a collision involving a motorcycle on Friday evening.
-
Five Regina schools placed in lockdown, secure building mode following bear mace report: police
Five Regina schools were placed into lockdown or secure the building mode following a report of a weapons investigation at Miller High School on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve ever seen': Sask. nurses’ union says hospitals remain overcapacity
Hospital beds in hallways, supply shortages in the neonatal intensive care unit, and operating rooms being put on hold are some of the concerns nurses are voicing, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).
-
Sask. RCMP investigating a suspicious death in La Ronge
The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a 29-year-old man died in hospital.
-
Garage fire in the Willows neighbourhood spreads to attached home
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Willows neighbourhood on Friday narrowly missed igniting an attached home, according to the fire department.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton Police Service officers charged with assault in 2023 incident
Two Edmonton Police Service officers have been criminally charged in connection with an assault.
-
100 attend controversial protest promoting parental rights
Roughly 100 people gathered in an Edmonton intersection on Friday in support of – and against – the 1 Million March for Children.
-
Jasper Park Lodge to re-open Oct. 1 after closure due to major wildfire
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge announced Friday it is now accepting reservations from guests for accommodations beginning Oct. 1.
Calgary
-
Second-degree murder conviction 'won't bring my boy back' says mother of Banff murder victim
The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.
-
Frost advisory issued for City of Calgary Friday night
Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Calgary late Friday afternoon.
-
'Last hurrah': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot
It was the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge Friday as hundreds of family, friends and fans attended a public memorial in Calgary.
Toronto
-
Three people injured in serious crash on Markham highway
Three people were taken to hospital following a serious collision which shut down Hwy. 48 in Markham late Friday night.
-
Toronto crash involving motorcycle sends one person to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the Fairbank area overnight.
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
-
Reaction mixed to Senators arena announcement
For years, the commute to Ottawa's west end was one of the biggest complaints for attending fans. But those who live in Kanata and in the immediate LeBreton area say the move would be a big change their respective neighbourhoods.
-
Ottawa police investigating downtown shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting downtown Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
-
Quebec company looks to help open up Canada to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Allrem, a Quebec company. wants to open up Canada to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
Atlantic
-
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
-
Police warn extortion letters and emails are a scam
A new scam is being reported in communities across the country.
Vancouver
-
'Atrocious,' 'racist,' 'horrible' group chat at the centre of allegations against 3 B.C. RCMP officers
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of three officers who have been suspended from the Coquitlam detachment since June 2021 over allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic comments made in a group chat.
-
Woman shot by B.C. police was Colombian refugee with young daughter, advocate says
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
-
CTV News Reality Check: Legislated funding, not a 'rigged election' in B.C.
On the day he spoke to one of his largest audiences to date, the leader of the BC Conservatives made an exceptionally misleading statement around a well-publicized funding model for political parties that’s been in place since 2018.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man gives back by transforming 'eyesore' house into 'spectacular' display
A home has been transformed for the benefit of a B.C. neighbourhood, by a man who was transformed by the caring of his community.
-
Feds' draft transition plan for B.C. salmon farms finally arrives, 7 weeks late
When the federal government announced all open net fish farms on the British Columbia coast need to be out of the water by 2029, it also promised to produce a draft transition plan by the end of July. It missed that target by seven weeks.
-
B.C. NDP leader David Eby launches election campaign a day early in key battleground
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
-
Northern police find more than $100K in SUV suspected in Hwy. 17 shooting
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Barrie
-
First-degree murder charges laid against 2 Barrie men after shooting in Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Video released of person of interest after cat is allegedly set on fire in Orillia, Ont.
Provincial police investigating the death of a cat that was allegedly set on fire in Orillia earlier this week released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case.
-
Barrie man found guilty of fatal stabbing at Banff bar
A jury has found a Barrie man guilty of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man at a Banff bar two years ago.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Cycling advocates react to proposed bike lane restrictions requiring removal of traffic lanes
The provincial government is considering new rules to restrict a municipality’s ability to install new bike lanes if it means traffic lanes would be removed.
-
Police warn extortion letters and emails are a scam
A new scam is being reported in communities across the country.
London
-
Retired Londoner wins $500,000 in Lotto Max
A London man is half a million dollars richer after winning a Lotto Max draw on August 13.
-
Fall is officially here - here are a couple of things to keep in mind as cooler weather rolls in
Fall is technically officially arriving this weekend, and there are a couple of things you should be thinking about.
-
Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.