FROM THE VAULT: Fifth anniversary of Manitoba's Thanksgiving weekend Blizzard

    This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.

    On Oct. 10, 2019, Manitobans woke up to snow, rain and slushy streets. States of emergency were declared in Winnipeg and across Manitoba.

    The storm brought down 1,000 kilometres worth of power lines and snapped more than 4,000 poles to knock out power to large swaths of the province.

    More than 1,100 Manitoba Hydro workers were called in to help restore power, with workers from across the Prairies also assisting.

    Roughly 10 per cent of Winnipeg's tree canopy was damaged due to the wind and thick snow.

    Watch the video above to relive the storm's impact on the city.

    -with files from CTV's Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.

