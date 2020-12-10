WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman is giving back to frontline workers with what she’s calling a “pay if forward project.”

Jessica Dumas started Frontline Family Forward, a program that gives the community a chance to show its appreciation for local frontline workers by nominating them for a free dinner from a local restaurant.

The program is geared towards health-care workers, home care workers, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and teachers, but Dumas said no one nominated will be turned away.

People have the option of nominating frontline workers, a restaurant, or giving a monetary donation.

Dumas said the initiative is a way to support local business and give back to those working to keep us safe.

“It’s a hard time, and I think the more that we can find something positive, the more we can be in the mode of thank you, that’s what’s really going to help us get through (this).”

Dumas said families nominated will receive a $60 dinner for four.

“If you could get two family sized pizzas delivered to your house (for example) and not have to worry, even if it’s just for one day, I just hope they would feel that thank you and that appreciation that we have for them."

People interested in donating money, or nominating someone can go on the Frontline Family Forward Facebook page.