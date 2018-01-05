

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg says it’s received nearly 500 reports of frozen pipes this winter and it’s starting to see a decline with slightly warmer weather.

Of the reports, the city says 67 involved frozen underground pipes on private property and 402 involved frozen internal plumbing, both of which the homeowner is responsible for footing the bill to thaw. There have only been four cases of underground water pipes freezing on city property.

The city suggests property owners should weather proof plumbing inside their homes, by insulating and heating areas that have water pipes, insulating pipes themselves, water sealing windows, checking for and repairing air leaks around outlets and dryer vents, and opening doors of cabinets containing water pipes in colder areas.

The city says it’s keeping a close eye on conditions that can lead to pipes freezing, including the weather and depth of frost, and that it will advise homeowners the city believes need to keep a tap running to prevent a freeze up. If a resident chooses to leave a tap running without being told to by the city, the resident has to pay the full cost of water and sewer service.

More information is available on the city’s website.