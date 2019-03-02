

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg has released the latest numbers relating to frozen pipes on city and residential properties this winter.

Between Feb. 23 and Mar. 1, the number of frozen pipes on city property has doubled. So far this winter, 90 city pipes have frozen; last week the city indicated 44 had frozen as of Feb. 22.

There has been a total of 147 frozen underground pipes on residential properties this winter and 625 reports of no water due to frozen internal plumbing. Those numbers have increased slightly since mid-February.

For a closer look at the numbers you can head the city’s website.