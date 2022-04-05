Full steam ahead for these Seven Oaks students

It is full steam ahead for the students in the Seven Oaks School Division who are putting their brains to work at the division’s first ever STEAM Festival.

The two-day festival kicked off on Tuesday at the Garden City Shopping Centre. More than 600 students from kindergarten through to Grade 12 are participating in a wide variety of events which cover STEAM subjects, which include science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

"We don’t just focus on math, we don’t just focus on engineering. As adults, when we focus on big projects and big problems, we need to bring in a variety of skills and a variety of ways of thinking into that," said Matt Henderson, assistant superintendent at the division.

"That’s really what this is about, is encouraging classrooms and teachers and students to really sort of bring their sense of curiosity about the universe and their human experience within the universe, and to publicly display it and say to the community, 'this is what we’re curious about.'"

While there is a traditional science fair, students can also participate in a thesis competition, learn how to design video games, and explore an interactive playground.

The STEAM Festival isn’t just for students. The public is also invited to take it in by dropping in at the shopping centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

-With files CTV’s from Vanessa Broadbent