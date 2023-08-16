Funding coming to end for overdose prevention vehicle in Winnipeg

A mobile overdose prevention RV in Winnipeg could be off the streets if new funding isn’t found.

Sunshine House launched the Mobile Overdose Prevention Site (MOPS) in 2022, which provides clean needles, drug-testing kits, and a safer environment for people to use substances with supervision. The RV operates with an exemption from Health Canada under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Levi Foy, the executive director of Sunshine House, says the organization was recently informed that they wouldn’t be eligible for an extension of their funding under Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addiction Program (SUAP).

“It's sad that we have to be begging and pleading all the time for this vital and effective and efficient public health intervention,” Foy said. “So now, we're kind of in a position where we have to scramble for some funds in order to continue the service, in order to ensure that the service isn't lost in Winnipeg because there's no alternative for this type of program available right now.”

Foy said they started MOPS as a pilot project, but said in the past, Health Canada has extended funding for pilot projects if there would be a significant loss of service in the community.

He says in the months it has been operating, they’ve had more than 14,000 visits to the RV.

“Over 5,000 of those were supervised consumptions, but a lot of it is just people who are coming down, getting clean needles, or they’re getting clean supplies or they're just talking or they're having coffee and building relationships,” Foy said. “And all of these things are really, really important when you're developing an effective public health facility."

Foy said Sunshine House will be launching donation campaigns in the interim, and those interested in supporting them can also donate online.

A spokesperson for Health Canada said Sunshine House received $385,337 for the period of June 2022 until October 31, 2023, to support MOPS.

“All currently funded organizations are aware of the timelines for their projects upon receiving funding,” the spokesperson said. “SUAP is expected to launch a new call for proposals this upcoming September to target community-based support projects, including safer supply and other evidence-based health interventions. We encourage all community organizations such as the Sunshine House to apply.”