A new report suggests Winnipeg and its bedroom communities could see more mosquitoes in 2018 because of a provincial funding gap.

The city currently provides mosquito larviciding for 10 surrounding municipalities.

A report to the parks committee states in May the Pallister Government notified municipalities with existing West Nile Virus contracts that cost sharing would be eliminated or significantly reduced resulting in a $620,000 shortfall.

If this is not made up by April 1, the City of Winnipeg says it will reduce the service area from 10 kilometres to eight kilometres.

The report states,

“The impact of reducing the larviciding area from 10 kilometres to eight kilometres outside the City limits may result in a slight increase in adult mosquito populations in Winnipeg, particularly in the suburbs adjacent to the City limits. Mosquito populations could also increase if there is excessive precipitation in the Capital Region or there are consistently high winds to aid the adult mosquitoes in their flight towards the City.”

The report suggests the city is also dealing with an additional expense of $162,000 with the change from Malathion to DeltaGard for fogging mosquitos.