Funding for Winnipeg community centre to improve outdoor rinks

The City of Winnipeg announced funding on Saturday to help resurface ice at two outdoor rinks at a local community centre.

Coun. Brian Mayes made the announcement at a weekend news conference, saying that the city will provide $31,000 from the St. Vital ward’s communities fund for a new tractor with a bucket and snow pusher for the Windsor Community Centre.

The total cost of the ice-making equipment is $66,000. The community centre raised the remainder of the money.

“In 2019 we announced $80,000 towards the north rink boards and in 2022 I was here with Mayor Bowman to announce $100,000 for the south rink boards. But we need ice to use these rinks,” Mayes said in a news release.

“It’s great to be here again to work with the community centre.”

The outdoor rinks at the Windsor Community Centre are used for hockey and family skating.