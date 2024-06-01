WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Funding for Winnipeg community centre to improve outdoor rinks

    The Windsor Community Centre in Winnipeg. The Windsor Community Centre in Winnipeg.
    Share

    The City of Winnipeg announced funding on Saturday to help resurface ice at two outdoor rinks at a local community centre.

    Coun. Brian Mayes made the announcement at a weekend news conference, saying that the city will provide $31,000 from the St. Vital ward’s communities fund for a new tractor with a bucket and snow pusher for the Windsor Community Centre.

    The total cost of the ice-making equipment is $66,000. The community centre raised the remainder of the money.

    “In 2019 we announced $80,000 towards the north rink boards and in 2022 I was here with Mayor Bowman to announce $100,000 for the south rink boards. But we need ice to use these rinks,” Mayes said in a news release.

    “It’s great to be here again to work with the community centre.”

    The outdoor rinks at the Windsor Community Centre are used for hockey and family skating.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News