Funding restored for program that helps with job training for people leaving gangs and prison

A Winnipeg-based program that hires and trains people who face obstacles to finding a job is back in business.

Build Inc., which shut down in December after provincial funding fell through, has received a new contract from the province.

“There’s been some excellent partners championing Build’s cause, and the contract arrived and they’re providing what they’re calling bridge funding,” said Sean Hogan, executive director of Build.

“The bridge funding is to help us kick-start the training program while we continue to negotiate a long-term sustainable fund for Build’s training program.”

Build is a non-profit that provides job training to people who face employment barriers, such as people aging out of Child and Family Service or people leaving prison or gangs. The employees renovate affordable housing.

Hogan said Build previously had a contract for $800,000 with the province, but it ended in 2018. The organization was able to get by on federal grants, bridge funding, and any profits from its work.

“I always try to hope, but our bank doesn’t take hope,” he said. “There’s a piece of me that always believes that something is going to work out, and this time, it did.”

Hogan said Build has been around since 2006, and has trained thousands of people for careers in the trades.

The program will hold an information session in April before taking on a new class of trainees.

- With files from CTV News' Jeff Keele