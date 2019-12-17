WINNIPEG -- The RCMP is inviting people to join with the family for Const. Allan Poapst for a regimental funeral, to be held at Bell MTS Place on Friday, Dec. 20.

The service will get underway at 11 a.m. The public is advised to use the doors at Portage Avenue and Donald Street, which will open at 10 a.m., and be in their seats before 10:45 a.m.

Standard security protocol will be in place, meaning people will have to go through metal detectors.

Poapst, a father of three, died in a crash on the Perimeter Highway on Friday, Dec. 13, when his vehicle was hit by a truck that had crossed the median.

On Tuesday Mounties held a moment of silence at the Manitoba RCMP headquarters, where a large crowd of officers stood as a motorcade passed by.