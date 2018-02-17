

CTV Winnipeg





The community came together Saturday to support the family of an 8-year-old boy who died on Tuesday.

Family has identified Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam as the victim in a crash on St. Annes Road.

The family said shortly before 8:30 a.m., Tesfamariam was walking to school with his mother and younger brother. While he was using a crosswalk on St. Anne’s near Varennes Avenue, he was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews responded and the boy was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

A memorial at the crosswalk began to grow for the boy only a few hours after his passing.

A funeral service was held Saturday morning at Michael Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church followed by a burial service at St. Vital Park Cemetery and reception at St. Mary’s Road United Church.