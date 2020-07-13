WINNIPEG -- Residents in Dauphin, Man., spotted a funnel cloud Monday evening, as some communities in southwestern Manitoba were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada confirmed one funnel cloud had been sighted Monday evening, though it did not touch down or cause any damage. Environment Canada told CTV News there were no tornadoes that formed, and no other reports of funnel cloud sightings.

As of Monday evening, parts of southwestern Manitoba remained under a severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada said a cold front tracking across western and central Manitoba was triggering scattered thunderstorms.

It said the storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

"Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada said in a statement online.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

The areas under a severe thunderstorm watch include:

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville – Ashern

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis

Grand Rapids – Waterhen

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa – Gladstone

-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready and Devon McKendrick