A man and woman have been charged following a fire at an apartment on Furby Street, which police allege was started by a recently evicted tenant.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at the scene of an apartment building in the 400 block just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and structural damage is estimated at $50,000.

Police found a suspect, who they allege had a lighter on her, at the scene and arrested her.

The major crimes unit continued the investigation and arrested a second suspect, a man, Wednesday and said he was carrying a large knife, break-in tools, and a small amount of meth.

Police said the female suspect was recently evicted from her suite in the apartment building and allege she returned with the man, when a fire was set in the suite.

Talia Kent, 30 and Pieut Meekis, 29, of Winnipeg were charged with breaking and entering, arson with a disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property, and possession of incendiary material.

Meekis was also charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a scheduled substance, and possession of break-in materials.