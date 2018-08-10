

A number of models of furnaces sold under three brands are being recalled over a safety risk.

The Health Canada recall notice affects silver furnaces with white access panels sold under the Coleman, Coleman Evcon and Red T brand names.

It said the furnaces with select model numbers can overheat, potentially leading the “heat exchanger to crack, burn through and in extreme cases cause furnace wrapper burn through.”

Health Canada said if that happens, there’s a risk drywall or other nearby items could heat up or burn, which could lead to property damage, injury or death.

The recall is being issued jointly by Health Canada, its U.S. counterpart and York International Corp.

It said the company has received eight reports of incidents in Canada and 396 in the U.S. and no reports of injuries.

Around 2,373 of the affected furnaces were sold in Canada.

People are advised to stop using the furnaces to heat immediately, have it inspected and replaced if necessary. People who own recalled furnaces are being offered an incentive of $100 USD for having it replaced.

Information on how to obtain a free inspection, the incentive money, and a full list of affected model numbers is available on Health Canada’s website.