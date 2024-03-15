Gabe Vilardi diagnosed with enlarged spleen, no timetable for return

Some tough injury news for the Winnipeg Jets Friday as it was announced forward Gabe Vilardi will be missing more time than first anticipated.

Vilardi hasn't played a game since Feb. 29 against the Dallas Stars. The team announced at the time he had been dealing with an upper-body injury.

During Friday's media availability, Head Coach Rick Bowness provided an update on Vilardi's condition.

"He will not be making the road trip. Upon further testing, he has an enlarged spleen. So at this point, there is no timetable," said Bowness.

Bowness noted Vilardi is receiving treatment for the enlargement and added this is a separate issue compared to his original injury.

"He's a great kid and he's overcome a few injuries over his career, in his early career. So you hope that when this is behind him, he gets a chance to get healthy and play consistently. So we certainly miss him. He was a big part of the trade last year and we saw the importance of him on our power play and on that top line when he was able to be given a few games to get his game going."

Bowness said Vilardi was disappointed by the latest health news.

So far, in his first season with the Jets, Vilardi has played in 38 games, scoring 16 goals and tallying 30 points.