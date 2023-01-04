Gagner's late goal propels Jets to 3-2 win over Flames

Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with Kyle Connor (81) and Ville Heinola (14) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday January 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with Kyle Connor (81) and Ville Heinola (14) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday January 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island