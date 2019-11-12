WINNIPEG – A garage fire destroyed two vehicles in Tyndall Park Tuesday evening.

The City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in the back lane of the first one-hundred block of Inglis Street at 6:48 p.m.

Crews arrived to flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and residents were expected to be able to return to their homes once crews completed their work on scene.

No injuries were reported.

There was no damage estimate Tuesday night.

The cause is under investigation.