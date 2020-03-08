WINNIPEG -- A garage went up in flames in Fort Rouge Sunday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was called to a fire in a two-car garage in the 700 block of Dudley Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing through the neighbourhood, and it appeared vehicles inside the garage suffered significant damage.

The WFPS said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.