Garbage truck catches fire in Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:08PM CST
A still from a video, sent by Dave Riches, shows a GFL Environmental Garbage Truck on fire Tuesday morning. (courtesy Dave Riches)
WINNIPEG -- A garbage truck caught fire on Kenaston Boulevard Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene, sent to CTV News, shows the cab of the GFL Environmental truck engulfed in flames on Kenaston Boulevard and Lindenwood Drive East.
It is unclear if there are any injuries, or what caused the fire.
CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and GFL Environmental for additional information on the incident.
This is a developing story. More details to come.