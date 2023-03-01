Garden City holds off St. Paul's in fight for WHSHL Championship

Garden City held off St. Paul's in a fight for the Winnipeg High School Hockey League Division 1 championships.

Garden City wrapped up Wednesday night's game with a five-to-two score over St. Paul's.

Following St. Paul's previous win over Garden City on Monday, both teams have now won one game each. This pushes the best-of-three series to its third and final game Thursday night.

More details about the game can be found on the Winnipeg High School Hockey League website.