Garden City wins WHSHL Championship in overtime

Garden City has won the Winnipeg High School Hockey League Division 1 championships.

In the third game of the series, Garden City met St. Paul's on the ice at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex Thursday evening.

The best-of-three series was pushed to its third and final game following previous wins for both teams earlier in the finals. However, Garden City won four-to-three in overtime over St. Paul's.

More details about the championships can be found on the Winnipeg High School Hockey League website.