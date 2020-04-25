WINNIPEG -- A man from the Garden Hill First Nation was found dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash on Friday morning, RCMP said.

Around 9:30 a.m. on April 24, RCMP officers responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on the shores of Bella Lake on the Garden Hill First Nation.

RCMP said community members had found the snowmobile and the rider that had been involved in a crash sometime overnight. The rider, a 31-year-old man from Garden Hill was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP said it is believed the man hit a large snowbank, collided with a tree and was thrown from the snowmobile. RCMP said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

RCMP is investigating.