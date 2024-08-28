Garrison Settee re-elected as MKO Grand Chief

Garrison Settee has been re-elected as Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), the organization representing northern First Nations.

Settee clinched his third re-election in a definitive first ballot Wednesday at MKO's annual general assembly and election with 82 votes of the 107 cast.

He defeated challenger Chris Baker, former chief of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, who earned 25 votes.

Settee outlined his priorities for his new term, including transforming health care.

"We must change the system and that system has to be conducive to a system that is holistic, being able to treat our people in our First Nations, being able to treat our people in the north," he said.

Settee told reporters the north faces many challenges, and MKO must be strong in advocating for its First Nations.

"That is why I ran, because the people need our help, need our support, and we need to be that voice for them."