Gas leak closes Transcona intersection Sunday
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 12:07PM CST Last Updated Sunday, January 10, 2021 6:56PM CST
Police closed Regent Avenue East Sunday morning to allow crews to fix a gas leak. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- A gas leak prompted first responders to close Regent Avenue East in both directions Sunday morning.
According to a tweet from the City of Winnipeg, Manitoba Hydro was called in to deal with the situation.
Manitoba Hydro said all of the gas was venting safely to atmosphere and no evacuations were necessary.
In a tweet, the Crown corporation said crews were working on a fix.
People were advised to avoid the area of Regent Avenue East near Day Street.