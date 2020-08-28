WINNIPEG -- Residents of a Winnipeg apartment building had to evacuate the building on Thursday night due to a gas leak.

Around 7:45 p.m., Winnipeg fire crews went to the building on Molson Street, near Keenleyside Street, for a carbon monoxide call.

No one was hurt in the incident, and everyone has since been allowed back into their suites.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the city’s reminders around the dangers of carbon monoxide, a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas that’s caused by combustion.

Anyone with carbon monoxide poisoning will suffer from flu-like symptoms, such as nausea, dizziness, confusion, and vision and hearing loss, but they won’t have a fever.

The city also provided the following tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

Don’t idle vehicles in attached garages, even if doors are open;

Have fuel-burning appliances checked every year by qualified technicians;

Make sure all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys work properly and are unobstructed;

Ensure wood stoves are properly installed and vented; and

Don’t use gas-powered engines, charcoal or propane barbecues or grills, kerosene stoves, or propane heaters indoors or in enclosed spaces.

The city encourages people to install carbon monoxide alarms on all floors of their homes.